Thunder Bay – NEWS – Shortly before 10:00 pm on October 22, 2021 members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a robbery at a business in Nolalu.

Officers are requesting the assistance of members of the public in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in this incident.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage long sleeve hooded shirt with bib style pants a face covering and toque.

The car is described as a white 4 door sedan with a bike rack and pedal bike on the back.

Members of the public with information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at Ontariocrimestoppers.ca.