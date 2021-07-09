Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – At the time of this update there are 66 active fires across the region. Nineteen fires were not under control, four fires were being held, 17 fires were under control and 26 fires were being observed. Six fires were called out today.
There are new Restricted Fire Zone boundaries to expand to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts.
Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts.
The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone see the attached map, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or find the map here.
Northwest Region Forest Fire Situation Update
- Four new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 9.
- Nipigon 28 is located near Machawaian Lake, approximately 46 kilometres northwest of Eabametoong (Fort Hope) First Nation. The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control.
- Thunder Bay 64 was located near the lakeshore on Fort William First Nation. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out.
- Fort Frances 56 (10 hectares) and Fort Frances 57 (59 hectares) are both located near Burt Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 52 kilometres south of Atikokan. Both fires are being observed.
- Three additional fires were discovered in the evening hours of July 8, following the last update.
- Sioux Lookout 51 was located near Menako Lakes, approximately 72 kilometres north of Pickle Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire was called out.
- Nipigon 27 was located near Fog Lake, approximately 25 kilometres west/northwest of Red Rock. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out.
- Dryden 55 was located west of Melgund Lake, approximately 10 kilometres east of Dinorwic. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out.
- The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in all sectors across the northwest region today.
- To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.
All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.
For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.