Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – At the time of this update there are 66 active fires across the region. Nineteen fires were not under control, four fires were being held, 17 fires were under control and 26 fires were being observed. Six fires were called out today.

There are new Restricted Fire Zone boundaries to expand to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts .

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts.

The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone see the attached map, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or find the map here.

Northwest Region Forest Fire Situation Update