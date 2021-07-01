Thunder Bay – Weather – Welcome to July! Take today to relax, reflect, and remember.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 12 headed to a daytime high of 21. The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. Skies will be clearing near noon. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies and an overnight low of 8.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It will be a sunny day in Sioux Lookout. The daytime high will be 27 with the UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight expect a few clouds. Low 13.

Marten Falls Weather

It is 9 this morning in Ogoki. Sunny skies with a high of 23 is expected. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be 9.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

Sunny skies are forecast with a daytime high of 28. The Humidex will make it feel more like 31. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight we are calling for clear skies with an overnight low of 17.