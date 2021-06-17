OTTAWA – POLITICS – Eric Duncan, the Conservative MP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry has tabled a private member’s motion that is calling on the Liberal government to end the discriminatory gay blood ban.

Duncan says that, “Despite promising in both the 2015 and 2019 election campaigns, Justin Trudeau has failed to end the blood ban. In an effort to spur action on this important issue, Conservatives have tabled a motion that outlines a clear and simple action that the Health Minister can exercise today to end the ban once and for all”.

This important initiative also calls on the government to implement a gender-neutral screening process that examines the behaviour and risk of those donating blood, while preserving the safety of Canada’s blood supply.

“It is time to end the discriminatory blood ban in Canada. Conservatives are on record with a safe and easy way to make this change. If the Liberals can promise to end the blood ban during an election, they should use the tools available to them to do so. Stop the virtue signaling and feel-good statements – and follow through on this reasonable and long-overdue change,” adds Duncan.