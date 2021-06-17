Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that a 75-year-old Thunder Bay man has died in the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon motor-vehicle collision on the city’s south side.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a collision shortly after 12:20 PM on Wednesday, June 16 in the 800 block of Simpson Street. Paramedics with Superior North EMS and firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

When police arrived they learned the collision involved two vehicles – a sedan and a pickup truck.

The two drivers involved were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further assessment and treatment of their injuries.

The 75-year-old male driver of the sedan involved later died at the hospital, the 65-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was treated and released.

The other motorist’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.