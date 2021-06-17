The investigation began in April of 2021 after Cyber Crime Unit investigators learned a local Internet user had suspected child exploitation material.

Police later identified a local address connected to the investigation.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the Cyber Crime and COR executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 1000 block of Castlegreen Drive. That search led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices.

Devices seized were found to contain material consistent with voyeurism and Child Pornography.

Aiden COLLANDER, 19, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Accessing Child Pornography and Voyeurism.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 17 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.