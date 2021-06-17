Police seized a quantity of cocaine and cash, following the search of a north-side home Wednesday evening.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed the search warrant.

The search warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.

When police entered the home they located and arrested four suspects without further incident.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of Canadian currency, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. The estimated potential street value of the drugs seized totals more than $17,000 and the value of cash seized exceeds $15,000 CAD.

The four suspects were transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Andrew Kwabena BOAKYE, 21, of Barrie, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Eion Richardo RUSH, 21, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Two Thunder Bay women, ages 18 and 42, who were also arrested, were released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The two male accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 17 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in court.