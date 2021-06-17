KENORA – NEWS – UPDATE-Manitoba RCMP remain in the Whiteshell area searching for Eric Wildman. Expect a heavy police presence. We have officers from across southern Manitoba as well as specialized units including the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, Critical Incident Command, Air Services, Major Crime Services and we are working closely with the Ontario Provincial Police, in the search for Eric Wildman.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

Eric Wildman is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. DO NOT APPROACH. Please be vigilant and report anything suspicious. Call 911 immediately if you see him or the vehicle, a 2020 Chevy Equinox MB plate KGE 368.

DO NOT APPROACH, he is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. If you see him or the vehicle call 911 immediately.

All possible RCMP resources are being deployed to bring Eric Wildman safely into custody. Expect heavy police presence throughout the Whiteshell area.