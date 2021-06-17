Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics, Anishinabek Police Service – Fort William Detachment and the Thunder Bay Police Service have arrested and charged a Fort William First Nation resident following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

The OPP report that on June 16, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Fort William First Nation and seized numerous electronic devices for further examination.

As a result of this investigation, Frank Thomas TIBISHKOGIJIG, 31-years-old, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused is currently in custody and will be appearing at a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on June 17, 2021.

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to collaborate with other agencies to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet says the OPP.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse-It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.