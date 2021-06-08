Thunder Bay – COVID-19 UPDATE – THE Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 1 new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active case number is 60. In addition, through data quality checks, 2 cases reported previously by TBDHU were removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.

There are three reported cases with Variants of Concern.

The new case, from close contact is in a district community.

Two people were released from hospital.