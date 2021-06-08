Thunder Bay – NEWS – A power outage caused by damage to equipment is impacting up to 1000 Synergy North customers in the 25th Side Road, Rosslyn and Broadway area fo the city.

Power should be on by 10:30 am according to Synergy North.

