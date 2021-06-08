DRYDEN – Currently, there are 4 active cases in the NWHU catchment area.

Today NWHU received a report of:

1 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden Health Hub region.

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol. Anyone who is identified as a contact for these cases will be contacted directly.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU minimizes sharing the information about the location of COVID-19 test results.

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested.