Thunder Bay – NEWS – Road construction season has officially arrived in the city of Thunder Bay.

The City will spend $32 million during 2021 on road and sidewalk rehabilitation, residential paving, sanitary and storm sewers, water-main repair/replacement, bridge and culvert work, and streetlight renewal.

June marks the start of a busy road work season that can result in road closures, detours and delays for drivers. All residents are reminded to reduce their speed, be alert, watch for workers and drive with extra care in construction zones.

The following areas are scheduled for or are currently undergoing road and other major infrastructure work that is expected to affect traffic during the month of June:

Sewer and watermain work

Southbound lanes on Balmoral Street will be closed at Central Avenue for watermain work during the first week of June. Northbound on Balmoral street will be unaffected by construction, as will east/west movements on Central Avenue.

Sanitary sewer, storm sewer and watermain work is scheduled for Crawford Avenue south of the CPR tracks. Only a minimum amount of local access will be permitted within this area.

Storm sewer improvements on Ambrose Street between New Street and Banning Street is scheduled. There will be restrictions to resident parking as the work proceeds.

Storm sewer separation improvements on Ernestine Street, Isabella Street and Murray Street are scheduled. There will be disruptions to local traffic in the work area.

Sewer and water work is scheduled for Heron Street from McMurray Street to Prince Arthur Boulevard, Mountain Road (watermain), and the northern section of Whiskey Jack Crescent. Only local traffic access will be permitted.

Watermain and road work is scheduled for Huron Street from Toledo Street to Shuniah Street. Only local traffic access will be permitted.

Road, street lighting, bridge and sidewalk improvements

The Edward Street bridge at the Neebing River will be under construction from May to October. Edward Street is currently closed to through traffic, and a detour route is posted. Other restrictions to local street access in the area will be in effect during construction of the bridge.

Road rehabilitation, watermain replacement, and construction of a roundabout is scheduled to begin on Edward Street, between Ward Avenue and William Street. The road will remain open but the lanes of traffic will be reduced to accommodate the construction work. Work will continue for the full 2021 construction season. For further information on how to walk, drive, and cycle through a roundabout, please visit the City’s website at thunderbay.ca/roundabout

New sidewalk construction is scheduled for West Frederica Street between Wallbridge Avenue and Neebing Avenue. Work will also include establishment of a new pedestrian crossover at the Neebing and Frederica Street intersection. There will be disruptions to local traffic within the work area.

Sidewalk replacement work is scheduled for sections of Francis Street, East Isabella Street, and Ridgeway Street. There will be disruptions to local access as the work proceeds.

Sidewalk replacement is slated for a section of Arthur Street near McKellar Street. The curb lane of Arthur street will be closed to through traffic as work proceeds.

Final pavement markings and boulevard restoration will be completed on Victoria Avenue, from Waterloo Street to Franklin Street.

Road reconstruction and street lighting repairs will take place on Mount Forest Boulevard, from Hawkridge Drive to Highway 61.

Road resurfacing and drainage improvements are scheduled for Hutton Park Drive, from Mercier Street to Valley Street.

Road rehabilitation and storm sewer work is scheduled to begin on Wishart Crescent later this month.

Residential resurfacing work is scheduled to begin on Heath Street, Tarbutt Street, Herrick Place, David Thompson Drive, Cumming Street, and Archibald Street.

Pavement resurfacing is scheduled for sections of Frederica Street from James Street to Ford Street, and Oliver Road from Twin City Road to Townline Road.

Sidewalk construction work continues on Tarbutt Street, from Amelia Street to Frederica Street.

NOTE: MTO continues construction rehabilitation on Highway 61 at the CN overpass structure over the period of May 31- July 2. Neebing Avenue will be used as a night-time detour route as the construction continues, and Highway 61 may be temporarily closed to through traffic.

The above list includes major, traffic-affecting construction. Other work, including sidewalk replacements and curb and gutter repairs, is scheduled for residential areas and other areas around the City. Schedules are subject to change.