WINNIPEG – COVID-19 – The province of Manitoba has put in place some new restrictions for the next two weeks to assist in reducing COVID-19.

New, strengthened public health orders are being put in place for the next two weeks to encourage Manitobans to stay at home to reduce COVID-19 transmission rates and to help protect the health-care system, Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced Thursday.

“Manitobans must stay home as much as possible for the next two weeks so our hospitals and our medical teams have the capacity to care for Manitobans when they need it,” said Pallister. “These measures, which are the most stringent public health orders in the country, are necessary to protect and safeguard Manitoba lives. We need the full participation of all Manitobans for these strict public health measures to work so we can bend our COVID curve back down and get back to doing some of the things we love and miss.”

A new set of public health orders start on Saturday, May 29 at 12:01 a.m. and include:

• indoor public gatherings are not permitted and visitors are not permitted on private property, except in certain circumstances;

• requirements for employers to allow employees to work from home as much as possible;

• outdoor gatherings with anyone from outside a household are not allowed and this applies to all recreation spaces including playgrounds, golf courses, parks and sports fields;

• retail businesses may only operate at 10 per cent capacity or 100 customers, whichever is fewer, and only one person per household will be allowed to enter a business, with some exceptions, such as a single parent with children or someone who requires a caregiver;

• increased requirements for malls to manage capacity and access to eliminate gatherings and ensure compliance with shopping; and

• many businesses and organizations will remain closed for in-person service, including gyms and fitness clubs, restaurants and bars, personal service businesses, museums, galleries and libraries.

Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools currently learning remotely in the cities of Winnipeg and Brandon, and in the Red River Valley and Garden Valley school divisions, will continue until June 7. Schools in Dauphin will continue remote learning until June 9.

Additionally, the chief provincial public health officer will utilize health-hazard orders to close businesses, if necessary, where there are multiple cases and transmission is a risk.

The new orders will remain in effect until Saturday, June 12, at 12:01 a.m.