Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The fire hazard has been dropping with the widespread precipitation.
No new fires were reported on May 20, 2021.
- At the time of this update there were 20 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 8 fires were not under control, six fires were being held and six fires were under control.
- The fire hazard is presently low to moderate across the northwest region. Widespread rainfall across the region has benefitted fire suppression efforts and lowered the wildland fire hazard.
- To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
Fires of Note:
- Kenora 25 (2,000 hectares, not under control)
- Kenora 30 (1,300 hectares, not under control)
- Ten, four-person FireRanger crews are working between these two fires in the Willard Lake area to establish hose lines and protect nearby structures with sprinklers. More crews were assigned to the fire today.
- The fire area received over 15mm of rainfall last night. Fire behaviour is minimal.
- An Implementation Order is in effect for the area.
- Kenora 27 (4,342 hectares, not under control)
- Five, four-person FireRanger Crews and three helicopters have been focusing on protecting structures. An ignition team has also been assigned to the fire.
- This fire area received approximately 15 mm of rain last night and fire behaviour is minimal.
- An Implementation Order is in effect for this fire area.
Restrictions in the Kenora District due to Extreme Forest Fire Activity
Willard Lake Area (Kenora Fires 25/30)
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN025 fire, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited: Richard Lake Road, East Hawk Lake Road, Willard Lake Roads, Gordon Lake Road including the Shrub Lake Road, McIntosh Road and all other branch roads south of the Canadian National Railway line (15U 456603 5536414), all roads on the south and east side of the Jones Road/Hwy 671 beginning at the High Lake junction up to the Canadian National Railway/Jones Road intersection. All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. No person shall enter those areas and all non-essential personnel in those identified areas must evacuate immediately, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Kenora District office 807-407-9673. View the map (PDF).
Area surrounding Kenora Fire 27
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN027 fire, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited: Sand Lake Road from the intersection of Hwy 596, east through to the English River Road, and all branch roads within; English River Road beginning at unnamed road (1 kilometre north of Forgotten Lake), through to Lennan Road, including all roads within. All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. No person shall enter those areas and all non-essential personnel in those identified areas must evacuate immediately, unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Kenora District office 807-407-9673