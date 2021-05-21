Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The fire hazard has been dropping with the widespread precipitation.

No new fires were reported on May 20, 2021.

At the time of this update there were 20 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 8 fires were not under control, six fires were being held and six fires were under control.

The fire hazard is presently low to moderate across the northwest region. Widespread rainfall across the region has benefitted fire suppression efforts and lowered the wildland fire hazard.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note:

Kenora 25 (2,000 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 30 (1,300 hectares, not under control) Ten, four-person FireRanger crews are working between these two fires in the Willard Lake area to establish hose lines and protect nearby structures with sprinklers. More crews were assigned to the fire today. The fire area received over 15mm of rainfall last night. Fire behaviour is minimal. An Implementation Order is in effect for the area.



Kenora 27 (4,342 hectares, not under control) Five, four-person FireRanger Crews and three helicopters have been focusing on protecting structures. An ignition team has also been assigned to the fire. This fire area received approximately 15 mm of rain last night and fire behaviour is minimal. An Implementation Order is in effect for this fire area.



Restrictions in the Kenora District due to Extreme Forest Fire Activity