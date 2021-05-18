Thunder Bay – LIVING – Every dish has a story. A group of International Lakehead University students and chefs have come together to share recipes from home, looking to provide a lesson in culture through unique food dishes.

The CookBook Project is an online resource that is full of flavour and culture. It provides an opportunity to elevate your cooking skills and knowledge, with each recipe showcasing a different way of life, cultural values and perspectives. Featuring over 15 dishes from five different countries including India, China, Ecuador, Nepal and Nigeria, the project team selected recipes with ingredients that are easy to find anywhere in the world.

CookBook was born in collaboration with the Community Arts & Heritage Education Project (CAHEP) and United Way of Thunder Bay. The digital recipe portal can be found at dishesfromhome.uwaytbay.ca.

Albert Brulé, CEO of United Way of Thunder Bay says, “Food feeds the soul. CookBook is about trying something new and learning a little about the diversity that exists within Thunder Bay and the University. We invite you to dare to try new flavours and to bring out your culinary skills in the comfort of your own kitchen. Make these unique and world famous food dishes using the easy to follow CookBook.”

Recipes include Ecuador’s celebrated Llapingachos, a dish based on potatoes, chorizo and fresh vegetables bathed in a delicious sauce made from peanuts, Nepal’s take on pancakes, along with Shahi Paneer, a preparation of cheese that is well known in India.

“Cooking is a universal act that brings everyone together, while food is an important part of culture and can provide a connection to a person’s family or country. These international dishes are very delicious and easy to prepare, “ adds Brulé.

“We live in a world where being different is often criticized, but in reality, we are like the fingers of one hand, all different,” explains Gabriela Belen Coba Manzano, an International student from Ecuador. “Knowing a little about other cultures helps us make this world a much more globalized and respectful place. At the same time, CookBook helps you increase your knowledge and creativity and encourages you to try new things that you have probably never heard of.”