Sioux Lookout – NEWS – Sioux Lookout OPP report that a 35-year-old is facing charges after a serious assault in Sioux Lookout.

On May 11, 2021 the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was advised of an assault at a hostel on Meno Ya Win Way.

Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and transported two victims to hospital. One of the victims was air lifted to Winnipeg with potential life threatening injuries.

OPP officers arrested an individual at the scene.

A 35-year-old of Pikangikum First Nation has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Assault a Peace Officer contrary to section 270(1)(a)

Resist a Police Officer contrary to section 129(a)

Assault contrary to section 266

Aggravated Assault contrary to section 268

The name of the accused cannot be released in order to protect the identity of the victims. The accused attended a bail hearing on May 17, 2021 at Ontario Court of Justice and has been remanded into custody.

The investigation by the North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing.