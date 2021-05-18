Thunder Bay – NEWS – The BEAR Unit of the Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged 49-year-old Danial William Mark HARASYM with the May 14 robbery of the Bay Credit Union on Cumberland Street North.

The arrest was made Tuesday evening after an extensive investigation which identified a suspect in the May 14th robbery.

BEAR Unit officers approached and arrested the man as he sat in a parked vehicle outside of a residence in the 1700 block of Moodie Street East. He was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle and several items were seized as part of the investigation.

49-year-old Danial William Mark HARASYM has been charged with:

• Robbery (With an Offensive Weapon)

• Wearing a Disguise with Intent

• Fail to Comply with an Undertaking

HARASYM has been remanded into custody with his next court date set for May 19, 2021.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The Break & Enter Armed Robbery Unit or BEAR is a special unit of the Thunder Bay Police Service.