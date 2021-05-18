Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit are reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.

There are currently 25 active cases with 2 more having resolved since yesterday.

The news is not all good, there has been another death from the virus, and there is another instance of a Variant of Concern.

In addition, through data quality checks done provincially, 2 cases reported previously by TBDHU were removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.

The one case is as a result of travel outside of the NWO Region.