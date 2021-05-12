Thunder Bay – NEWS – The announcement this morning of an order of 60 streetcars that will be built in Thunder Bay is a good start according to Thunder Bay Atikokan MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell.

“Today’s transit announcement that Toronto will order 60 streetcars is good news for workers who have been lobbying for years to get more vehicles built at Thunder Bay’s plant, but the Ford government must do more to create jobs”, says Farrell.

“I congratulate workers at Alstom Thunder Bay for their efforts and their success at getting their plant moving forward. Thunder Bay families deserve good jobs and this is a step in the right direction. Sixty streetcars is good, but big orders for subways and GO trains are long overdue and would save more jobs. The provincial government must do everything possible to have the plant running at full capacity. Thunder Bay needs stable long-term jobs. We need more than stop gap measures from the province.”