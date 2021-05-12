RED LAKE – NEWS – On May 12th, 2021, around 11:00 a.m., officers from the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information regarding a fire near Detta Road, Balmertown, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

The fire was observed to be approximately 15.5 hectares in size, and was controlled & contained by Red Lake Municipal Fire Fighters & Ministry of Natural Recourse & Forestry.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).