The fundamental aspect of business outreach in the 21st century is conceiving marketing strategies. Without the proper engagement with your targeted audience, your business will experience a tedious journey and monotonous growth. While big companies enjoy the autonomous power to explore and partake in professional endeavors, companies with limited capital outsource their marketing work to institutions who hold expertise in the same. One such company that has successfully helped more than 500 clients to grow to their full potential over the course of 3 years is Esquared Media LLC.

Founded by Ethan Kekoaponoali’i MacAuley, Esquared Media LLC is a company based in the USA. Given his experience of more than 7 years, this 21-year-old entrepreneur is quite more than his age. Kekoa MacAuley began his entrepreneurial quest as a YouTuber, where he used to stream his gaming accomplishments. Soon he was drawn towards SEO, content creation, and other methods that later would contribute to his business start-up.

Esquared Media LLC has been able to amass an astonishing number of clients including entrepreneurs, high-ticket coaches, plastic surgeons, fashion bloggers, non-profits, and fitness influencers. With his exceptional tools and methods, Kekoa MacAuley has emerged as one of the top marketers in the business. His company’s methods helps boost their clients’ public standing, by reaching out to their target audience and successfully creating a relationship. While this data-oriented, systematic structure might look sophisticated, it indeed assures efficient results.

Currently a senior at Vanderbilt University, Kekoa MacAuley credits his parents for giving him the necessary nudge to enter the business arena. Moreover, he always felt the need to rise above and follow a non-conventional career path. When he was exposed to the life of the high school, he was reluctant to follow the same routine. His precocious mind always contemplated the idea of pursuing his dream career, unshackling his inner desire, and achieving his life goals. Kekoa MacAuley believes, “Your life will be however you perceive it.”

When asked about his advice to the people who are embarking upon their entrepreneurial journey, he says, while investing in your business it is important that its growth is parallel with your personal development. In the initial period it might seem easy to work alone but having a system and team will help you to expand your business and reach out to a wider circle. He also explains the significance of learning from mistakes and moving on while instilling the necessary values.