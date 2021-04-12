Thunder Bay – Entertainment – Magnus Theatre’s got just the ticket for those wanting to stave off the pandemic blues. Streaming until April 18th, February: A Love Story invites patrons into a hidden courtyard to join a pair of mismatched millennials as they navigate the complex world of dating in the era of distancing.

Created by Ellen Denny and Emilio Vieira of Toronto’s Sudden Spark Collective, the project was originally developed as a live outdoor event for a physically distanced audience in Toronto. The show made a pivot to film due to provincial lockdown measures and enjoyed a successful digital run through the winter.

“I had the pleasure of watching this show during its first streamed run, and I just knew it was the perfect story to share with Magnus audiences right now,” said Magnus Theatre Artistic Director Thom Currie.

It’s a story that truly captures the zeitgeist of pandemic-era romance. Shot in a way that gives audiences a sense of immersion, February: A Love Storybalances humour with sometimes weighty subject matter to deliver a relatable story and a truly unique theatrical experience.

Show information is available on Magnus Theatre’s website at www.magnustheatre.com/shows/february-a-love-story.

Tickets to the stream are $20 per household and allow unlimited access until April 18th.