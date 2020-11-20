Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) responded to a structure fire involving an industrial facility located at 2001 Neebing Avenue at approximately 18:30.

Platoon Chief Harold Spithoff reports that the first arriving crews were met with smoke and flames being emitted from a large metal 10 story structure and a second alarm was initiated

TBFR Fire crews wearing self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) extended 45mm hose lines to the upper parts of the structure to apply water thus containing the fire to the center of the structure.

This tactic limited damage mostly to hydraulic control and drive mechanisms. The fire did not extend beyond this location.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an overheated piece of machinery. There were no reported injuries by staff at the facility.

A total of 5 Pumper trucks, 1 Command Unit one aerial ladders responded to this call