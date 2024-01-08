THUNDER BAY – NEWS – During the early hours of Monday, January 8th, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue sprang into action, responding to multiple calls reporting a potential structural fire on Spencer Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a detached woodworking shop engulfed in flames. Swiftly, they deployed water to combat the blaze. Given the absence of hydrants in the area, water had to be shuttled to the scene until the fire was fully extinguished.

Fortunately, the building was unoccupied at the time, and no nearby structures were at risk of catching fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This emergency required the response of four pumper trucks, a tanker truck, and a Platoon Chief.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to remind the community of the importance of promptly reporting unattended fires by dialing 911. Safety remains a top priority for both residents and emergency responders.