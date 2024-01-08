Tickets for revolutionary team-formatted rodeo featuring Kid Rock performing LIVE, and the final rounds of the PBR World Finals that will crown the 2024 World Champion are on sale now

By Kacie Albert

ARLINGTON, Texas – SPORTS – This May, an unprecedented weekend of Western sports will take over Arlington, Texas and the iconic AT&T Stadium, with the revolutionary Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo on May 17 leading into the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast – Championship on May 18-19.

The can’t-miss sporting weekend begins with the inaugural, $1 million Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo on Friday, May 17 at 7:45 p.m. CT. Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo is a reimagined rodeo produced by PBR in partnership with Kid Rock. Six teams, each led by a legendary rodeo head coach, will compete in bracket-style competition at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 17 for a $1 million purse.

Within the new $1-million team-formatted rodeo, Kid Rock will perform live in concert. The all-star rodeo team competition and upbeat production will be patterned after the successful formula PBR brought to bull riding through the Teams league launched in 2022.

“To be doing a concert at the first team competition Rock n Rodeo is something very different for us, and it’s far from just another gig,” said Kid Rock. “I take it as a personal challenge to deliver something different than we normally do and to rock the rafters off the home of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Single-day tickets for the high-adrenaline weekend are on-sale now and start at $20, standard ticketing fees may apply. Tickets for both the Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo and PBR World Finals – Championship can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com, SeatGeek.com and PBR.com/WorldFinals, or by phone at 1-800-732-1727.

Elite Seats are also available for PBR World Finals – Championship for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, personal on-site concierge and more. For more on elite seats, visit https://pbr.com/elite-seats-unleash-the-beast, or call 1-800-732-1727.

Holding a combined 56 PRCA world titles, Trevor Brazile will coach Team Low Riders, Charmayne James will helm Team Misty Mountain Hop, Bobby Mote will champion Team Free Riders, Cody Ohl will lead Team Convoy, Sid Steiner will coach Team Jokers and Fred Whitfield will lead Team Sledge Hammers.

Each of the six teams will compete head-to-head in barrel racing, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, and breakaway roping. Each discipline will compete simultaneously on the dirt in a tournament-style bracket for the million-dollar purse.

All teams will go head-to-head in a randomly seeded Round 1, with the winning team from each showdown automatically advancing. Of the three losing teams, the top performer will earn a consolation spot in Round 2. The four remaining teams will then compete head-to-head in Round 2 with the winners advancing to the final round determining the discipline victor.

At the end of competition for the seven disciplines, the top two teams based on combined discipline performance will advance to the championship round. Each team will go head-to-head one final time in each discipline. The first team to log four discipline wins will be crowned the inaugural Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Champion.

After the dirt settles on the first-ever Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo, the PBR World Finals – Championship will buck into the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboyson Saturday, May 18 at 7:45 p.m. CT before concluding on Sunday, May 19 at 1:45 p.m. CT.

The 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will debut a revolutionary new format, culminating with the Championship inside AT&T Stadium, while also increasing the prize purse for bull riding’s most prestigious event to a record $3.13 million.

Twenty riders will advance to the PBR World Finals – Championship via Eliminations. Following the four-day Eliminations, venue location to be announced soon, the Top 15 in the Unleash The Beast standings, and the Top 5 in the event aggregate, not already advancing, will earn a direct berth to the Championship in Arlington.

Before the PBR bucks into the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, the World Finals’ Ride For Redemption will take over iconic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, from May 15-16, featuring the 25 riders not advancing from Eliminations, joined by 10 riders from PBR Teams and five invited riders both to be announced via selection processes. In a format rarely seen in a major sport’s title event, competitors will have their chance to ride back into the World Finals Championship where they can compete for the title of 2024 PBR World Champion and 2024 PBR World Finals event winner.

Ride For Redemption, held at Cowtown Coliseum, the famed, newly renovated rodeo arena where PBR held its first event in 1993, will award nearly $23,000 nightly, which is nearly double the payout awarded during a regular season Unleash The Beast round.

The 2024 PBR World Finals will then come to a climactic end with the Championship event at AT&T Stadium from May 18-19. Each day of competition will feature two rounds, with Rounds 1-2 on May 18, followed by Rounds 3-4 on May 19. While the riders who earned a berth via Eliminations are guaranteed to compete in all four Championship rounds, contenders who advanced via Ride For Redemption must record a score in Round 1 to advance to Round 2 and then log a qualified ride in Round 2 to remain in the World Finals Championship for Rounds 3-4.

At the conclusion of Round 4 at the 2024 PBR World Finals Championship the new World Champion will be the No. 1-ranked rider in the Unleash The Beast standings. The 2024 PBR World Finals event winner will be the rider with the top aggregate score across the four rounds of action inside AT&T Stadium.

Inside AT&T Stadium, PBR will award more than $2.31 million, including the $1 million bonus to the 2024 PBR World Champion, $350,000 to the World Finals event winner, and $50,000 to each of the four Championship round winners.

Stay tuned to PBR.com for the latest news and results and be sure to follow the sport on all social media platforms at @PBR.