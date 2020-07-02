THUNDER BAY – The Green Party has x candidates seeking the leadership of the party.

David Merner is one of the candidates. He is currently the Green Party Justice Critic.

David says, “World events have called on us all to reconsider how we respond to long-standing racial injustices at home. The pandemic requires us to address the deep economic inequalities and the safety of our seniors in Canada, as well as new solutions such as the guaranteed livable income. And solutions to the climate emergency are now more important than ever, as fires rage in Siberia.

“But 2020 is also the year that Canadians are pulling together again in the face of an emergency, applying Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice to ‘Be kind, be calm and be safe.’ Throughout our history, we’ve looked to the future, asking “What should we be?” Then we’ve turned that vision into reality. Let’s make 2020 a turning point for the Green Party, for Canada, and for our planet.”