TORONTO – WEATHER – The forecast heading into the weekend is still raincoat and umbrella days through to Saturday evening when skies will clear bringing on a sunny Sunday. Patience as all this damp weather is really good for the gardens.

Today in Toronto, a misty morning with a slight chill in the air sets the scene for a varied weather pattern over the coming days. Currently observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the city experiences atmospheric conditions that suggest a mix of cloudy skies, potential showers, and clearing periods ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Toronto faces misty conditions with a temperature close to 8°C.

The air is saturated, showing a humidity level of 100%. The barometric pressure is on the rise, currently at 101.1 kPa. Winds are light from the south-southeast at 4 km/h, contributing to a visibility of 8 kilometers.

Expected Conditions

Throughout today, expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of light showers or drizzle this morning, easing as fog patches dissipate. The wind will shift to the west, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h around noon. Temperatures are set to rise to a more comfortable high of 17°C. The UV index remains moderate at 3.

Tonight: The sky will remain mainly cloudy, with showers anticipated to start before morning. The overnight low will be around 8°C.

Friday, April 19: Morning showers are expected to cease by the afternoon, followed by clearing skies. Winds will continue from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The daytime high will approach 15°C, cooling down to a low of plus 2°C at night under clear skies.

Saturday, April 20: The day will bring cloudy conditions with a high of only 8°C, dropping to 0°C under clear night skies.

Sunday, April 21: Expect sunny skies with a pleasant high of 13°C, and a nighttime low of plus 1°C under clear conditions.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures and potential for rain, layering is advisable. A waterproof jacket and sturdy footwear are essential for today and tomorrow, with lighter layers suitable for the sunny conditions expected over the weekend.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto’s weather can be quite dynamic in the spring, with temperature fluctuations often leading to rapid weather changes. This is partly due to Toronto’s geographical location between the Great Lakes and the northern cold regions, making it a battleground for various air masses.