The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall for a specific brand of frozen corn, Eagle Brand, produced by Gentro Foods Inc., due to the potential presence of salmonella contamination. In a Tuesday advisory, the agency emphasized that this product should not be consumed, served, sold, or distributed.

The affected corn is packaged in 1.75-kilogram bags, and the indicated best-before date is February 1, 2025.

The recall of this product is prompted by the potential presence of salmonella, as stated by the CFIA. This follows a series of other recalls by the CFIA due to possible salmonella contamination, encompassing numerous Quaker products and cantaloupes.

The CFIA emphasizes that individuals such as young children, pregnant women, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems may face “serious” infections if exposed to salmonella.

The distribution of these products is confirmed in Ontario; however, the recall cautions that they might have also been sold in other provinces and territories.