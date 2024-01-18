THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Back in January 31, 2022, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and airport personnel were called to an incident at Thunder Bay Airport involving a Beechcraft 300 turboprop aircraft. The aircraft had crashed on landing. All three occupants of the aircraft emerged unscathed.

Air Tindi Files $10.4 Million Lawsuit Against Federal Government

Subsequently, Air Tindi initiated a $10.4-million lawsuit against the Canadian federal government. The lawsuit was filed following the incident that occurred during a military training flight.

The federal government has denied any liability in this matter.

Crash Details and Investigation Findings

Court documents reveal that the Northwest Territories-based Air Tindi leased three King Air 350 aircraft to the Department of National Defence in 2021. The incident in question involved a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot and two first officers flying from Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ontario, to Thunder Bay International Airport.

The plane, while attempting a manual landing, experienced a malfunction leading to significant damage.

An investigation highlighted that the aircraft was in serviceable condition before the flight, with the issue arising when power levels were reduced to idle. A fault in the propeller speed governing system was identified as the likely cause of the accident.

Air Tindi’s Allegations and Claims for Compensation

In its legal filing, Air Tindi alleges that the federal government is responsible for the damage, citing breach of contract and negligence.

The airline has claimed over $6 million for aircraft replacement or repair, over $1 million for material management costs, nearly $2.1 million for lost revenue and profits, and close to $1.2 million for Harmonized Sales Tax.

Federal Government’s Denial of Liability

In defence, the federal government stated that there was no admittance of fault or liability for the crash. It attributed the accident to a mechanical failure, asserting that the aircrew responded appropriately. The government also claimed that Air Tindi was responsible for the aircraft’s safety and maintenance. Furthermore, the government described Air Tindi’s claims as exaggerated and without merit.