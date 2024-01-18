Current Weather in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – Weather – Thunder Bay is experiencing a very cold morning at -29°C with a wind chill of -37°C. The day will gradually warm up, but only slightly, with sunny skies and winds becoming west at 20 km/h later in the morning. The high is expected to be -17°C, with a wind chill of -33 this morning and -24 this afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains high, and the UV index is low.

Tonight’s Forecast

The night will see a few clouds with winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will fall to a low of -28°C, with a wind chill near -33, continuing the risk of frostbite.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress in multiple layers, including a thermal base layer, a heavy mid-layer, and a windproof outer layer. Accessories such as hats, scarves, insulated gloves, and winter boots are crucial to protect against frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s climate is characterized by its cold winters, often intensified by its location near Lake Superior. This geographical feature can amplify winter conditions, making the city a unique example of Canadian communities adapting to extreme cold.