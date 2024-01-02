Concerns Arise Over Contamination with Potentially Harmful Bacteria

OTTAWA – NEWS – Health Canada has taken action by issuing a recall on certain batches of hypoallergenic infant formula due to concerns of potential contamination with harmful bacteria. The formula in question, Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic formula, is marketed under the Enfamil brand.

Safety Concerns and Potential Risks

The recall comes in response to worries that this particular formula may have been contaminated with bacteria capable of causing infections and even blood poisoning, particularly among newborns. While cases of human illness resulting from this bacteria are rare, they can be severe or fatal in exceptional instances.

Specific Recall Information

Parents and caregivers are advised to check the containers of Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic formula carefully. Formula packaged in 591-gram containers with an expiry date of January 1, 2025, should not be consumed. Health Canada emphasizes the importance of heeding this recall to ensure the safety and well-being of infants and young children.

No Reported Cases of Illness

Fortunately, there have been no reported cases of illness associated with the affected product as of now. However, Health Canada is taking a proactive stance by issuing the recall to prevent any potential health risks to infants.

Parents and caregivers are urged to discontinue the use of the recalled formula immediately and seek alternative options for infant nutrition. Health Canada continues to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to safeguarding the health and safety of Canadians.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic formula are advised to return it to the place of purchase or dispose of it properly. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Enfamil customer service team for further information or assistance regarding the recall.