Thunder Bay Weather Update: Snow and Chilly Temperatures Ahead

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Cooler weather is ahead so if you are still on holidays, today is a good day to get out to the skating pad at Marina Park, or go sledding at Centennial Park. If you are looking for a weather respite, check out the Centennial Conservatory.

Today (Tuesday, January 2, 2024):

Current Conditions: -2°C in Thunder Bay with a cloudy morning.

-2°C in Thunder Bay with a cloudy morning. Temperature: Expected to reach a high of 0°C.

Expected to reach a high of 0°C. Wind Chill: Feels like -9°C this morning due to the wind chill factor.

Feels like -9°C this morning due to the wind chill factor. Wind: Winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h.

Winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h. Snow Forecast: Periods of snow are expected to begin early this morning and end in the afternoon. There’s also a 40% chance of flurries later in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Weather: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this evening. Snow is expected to start late this evening, with an accumulation of about 2 cm.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this evening. Snow is expected to start late this evening, with an accumulation of about 2 cm. Temperature: Dropping to a low of -7°C.

Dropping to a low of -7°C. Wind Chill: Feels like -6°C in the evening and -12°C overnight.

Feels like -6°C in the evening and -12°C overnight. Wind: Northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Looking Ahead – Wednesday, January 3, 2024:

Weather: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries, clearing in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries, clearing in the afternoon. Temperature: A falling temperature throughout the day, reaching -11°C in the afternoon.

A falling temperature throughout the day, reaching -11°C in the afternoon. Wind Chill: Feels like -11°C in the morning and -16°C in the afternoon.

Feels like -11°C in the morning and -16°C in the afternoon. Wind: North winds at 20 km/h.

North winds at 20 km/h. UV Index: Low at 1.

Wednesday Night and Thursday Outlook:

Wednesday Night: Clear skies with a frigid low of -21°C.

Clear skies with a frigid low of -21°C. Thursday: Sunny day with a high of -8°C, followed by cloudy periods at night and a low of -17°C.

Weather Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress warmly in layers today, including a winter jacket, gloves, scarf, and hat, especially with the snow and cold wind chills.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay often experiences significant temperature fluctuations in winter, leading to varying snow conditions.