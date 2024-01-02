Fort Frances Weather Forecast for January 2, 2024

Winter Weather Update

Fort Frances Weather Update: Snow and Frosty Temperatures

Fort Frances – WEATHER – It is going to be more like winter over the next few days. However nothing like the record cold temperature of -41.3c set on January 2, 2014.

Today (Tuesday, January 2, 2024):

  • Current Conditions: Light snow in Fort Frances early this morning.
  • Temperature: Today’s high will reach 0°C.
  • Wind Chill: Feels like -10°C in the morning due to the wind chill factor.
  • Wind: Northwest winds at 20 km/h.
  • Additional Weather: There’s a 40% chance of flurries during the day and a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning.

Tonight’s Forecast:

  • Weather: Light snow is expected to end near midnight, followed by cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries.
  • Temperature: The low will drop to -10°C.
  • Wind Chill: Feels like -7°C in the evening and -14°C overnight.

Looking Ahead – Wednesday, January 3, 2024:

  • Weather: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of early morning flurries.
  • Temperature: A high of -9°C is forecasted.
  • Wind Chill: The wind chill effect will make it feel near -18°C.
  • Wind: Light winds up to 15 km/h are expected.

Wednesday Night and Thursday Outlook:

  • Wednesday Night: Clear conditions with a low of -21°C.
  • Thursday: A day of mixed sun and cloud with a high of -9°C, followed by cloudy periods at night and a low of -15°C.

Weather Wardrobe Suggestion: It’s essential to dress in warm layers today, including thermal undergarments, a heavy coat, and accessories like gloves and a hat.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Fort Frances often experiences a wide range of winter weather, from light snow to sudden drops in temperature?

