Fort Frances Weather Update: Snow and Frosty Temperatures

Fort Frances – WEATHER – It is going to be more like winter over the next few days. However nothing like the record cold temperature of -41.3c set on January 2, 2014.

Today (Tuesday, January 2, 2024):

Current Conditions: Light snow in Fort Frances early this morning.

Northwest winds at 20 km/h. Additional Weather: There’s a 40% chance of flurries during the day and a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Weather: Light snow is expected to end near midnight, followed by cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries.

Looking Ahead – Wednesday, January 3, 2024:

Weather: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of early morning flurries.

Wednesday Night and Thursday Outlook:

Wednesday Night: Clear conditions with a low of -21°C.

Weather Wardrobe Suggestion: It’s essential to dress in warm layers today, including thermal undergarments, a heavy coat, and accessories like gloves and a hat.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Fort Frances often experiences a wide range of winter weather, from light snow to sudden drops in temperature?