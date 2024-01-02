Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather Update: Snow Showers and Cold Snap

Dryden and Vermilion Bay – WEATHER – It is forecast to cool off a bit over the coming days. However don’t expect bone-chilling frigid Arctic lows like the coldest day on record January 2, 2014 when it was -35.3c.

Today (Tuesday, January 2, 2024):

The morning in Dryden and Vermilion Bay is misty with ongoing periods of snow. Temperature: The day’s high is anticipated to be -1°C.

Winds shift to northwest at 20 km/h. Additional Weather: There’s a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning, with a 40% chance of flurries. Snow accumulation of around 2 cm is expected.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Weather: Snow is expected to cease after midnight, but the sky will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

The nighttime temperature will drop to -13°C. Wind Chill: The wind chill effect will make it feel like -8°C in the evening and -20°C overnight.

Looking Ahead – Wednesday, January 3, 2024:

Weather: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of early morning flurries.

The wind chill factor will make it feel nearly -20°C. Wind: Gentle breezes up to 15 km/h are expected.

Wednesday Night and Thursday Outlook:

Wednesday Night: Clear skies with a low of -21°C.

Clear skies with a low of -21°C. Thursday: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -10°C, followed by a cloudy night and a low of -14°C.

Weather Wardrobe Suggestion: In these frigid conditions, residents should wear heavy winter clothing, including insulated coats, gloves, hats, and scarves. Layering is key to staying warm.

Weather Trivia: Dryden and Vermilion Bay are known for their fluctuating winter weather patterns, often bringing a combination of snow, mist, and chilly temperatures.