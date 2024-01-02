Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather for January 2. 2024

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
8773
Weather Winter making a snowman

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather Update: Snow Showers and Cold Snap

Dryden and Vermilion Bay – WEATHER – It is forecast to cool off a bit over the coming days. However don’t expect bone-chilling frigid Arctic lows like the coldest day on record January 2, 2014 when it was -35.3c.

Today (Tuesday, January 2, 2024):

  • Current Conditions: The morning in Dryden and Vermilion Bay is misty with ongoing periods of snow.
  • Temperature: The day’s high is anticipated to be -1°C.
  • Wind Chill: It feels colder due to the wind chill, with temperatures feeling like -12°C in the morning and -5°C in the afternoon.
  • Wind: Winds shift to northwest at 20 km/h.
  • Additional Weather: There’s a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning, with a 40% chance of flurries. Snow accumulation of around 2 cm is expected.

Tonight’s Forecast:

  • Weather: Snow is expected to cease after midnight, but the sky will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.
  • Snow Accumulation: Approximately 2 cm of additional snow is expected.
  • Temperature: The nighttime temperature will drop to -13°C.
  • Wind Chill: The wind chill effect will make it feel like -8°C in the evening and -20°C overnight.

Looking Ahead – Wednesday, January 3, 2024:

  • Weather: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of early morning flurries.
  • Temperature: A high of -11°C is forecasted.
  • Wind Chill: The wind chill factor will make it feel nearly -20°C.
  • Wind: Gentle breezes up to 15 km/h are expected.

Wednesday Night and Thursday Outlook:

  • Wednesday Night: Clear skies with a low of -21°C.
  • Thursday: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -10°C, followed by a cloudy night and a low of -14°C.

Weather Wardrobe Suggestion: In these frigid conditions, residents should wear heavy winter clothing, including insulated coats, gloves, hats, and scarves. Layering is key to staying warm.

Weather Trivia: Dryden and Vermilion Bay are known for their fluctuating winter weather patterns, often bringing a combination of snow, mist, and chilly temperatures.

Previous articleKenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Update for January 2, 2024
Next articleFort Frances Weather Forecast for January 2, 2024
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR