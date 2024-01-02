Snow and Chilly Temperatures Ahead

Today (Tuesday, January 2, 2024):

Current Conditions: The morning in Kenora and Lake of the Woods area starts with periods of light snow.

Northwest winds blowing at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. Additional Weather: There is a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning, with a 40% chance of flurries throughout the day.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Weather: The snow is expected to end by late evening, but the sky remains cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

The temperature drops significantly to -15°C at night. Wind Chill: The wind chill effect will make it feel like -11°C in the evening and -19°C overnight.

Looking Ahead – Wednesday, January 3, 2024:

Weather: The day will be mainly cloudy.

It will feel significantly colder due to the wind chill, with temperatures feeling like -23°C in the morning and -16°C in the afternoon. Wind: Gentle winds blowing up to 15 km/h.

Wednesday Night and Thursday Outlook:

The night will be clear with a low of -18°C. Thursday: Expect a mix of sun and cloud during the day with a high of -11°C. The night will see cloudy periods and a low of -14°C.

Weather Wardrobe Suggestion: In these freezing temperatures, it’s essential to dress warmly. Layer up with thermal wear, insulated jackets, hats, gloves, and scarves. Ensure all exposed skin is covered to protect against frostbite.

Weather Trivia: Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area often experience a mix of sun and cloud during the winter, with periodic snowfall adding to the scenic beauty of the region.