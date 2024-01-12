Quaker Canada today announced a voluntary recall of granola bars and Harvest Crunch cereals due to the potential exposure to salmonella. This is the direct result of a recall initiated earlier today in the United States by the Quaker Oats Company. This action is being taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the wellbeing of our Canadian consumers.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can possibly cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The recalled products listed below have been distributed across Canada. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Do not consume the recalled products. They can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-532-4004 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday – Friday, or visit www.QuakerRecall.ca for additional information or product reimbursement.

Quaker Canada is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

Impacted product list can be found below:

JANUARY 11, 2024 RECALLED PRODUCTS: