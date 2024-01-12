FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took swift action by arresting and charging an individual with impaired operation following a collision.

On January 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., OPP officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the 400 block of Nelson Street, located in the Town of Fort Frances.

Upon conducting a thorough investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was operating the vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Furthermore, the collision resulted in damage to the surrounding property. Consequently, the driver was placed under arrest and subsequently transported to the Rainy River District Detachment for further testing.

As a result of these actions, 30-year-old Espirit FRIDAY from Couchiching First Nation has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with the following offenses:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

FRIDAY has been released from custody and is scheduled to make an appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 12, 2024.

The OPP remains steadfast in their commitment to ensuring the safety of our roads by apprehending alcohol/drug-impaired drivers through both enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is crucial to call 9-1-1 to report it.