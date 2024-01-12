19 Year Old Nicholas YARMOVICH of Fort Frances Charged in High School Bomb Threat

Charges Laid in Fort Frances School Bomb Threat

Fort Frances – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has taken decisive action by laying charges in connection with a bomb threat made against a local school on January 10, 2024.

On January 11, 2024, just before 2:00 p.m., Rainy River District officers, in collaboration with members from the Fort Frances Crime Unit and the Fort Frances and Kenora Community Street Crime Unit, successfully apprehended a suspect.

19-year-old Nicholas YARMOVICH, a resident of Fort Frances, is facing the following charges:

  • Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm
  • Mischief – obstructs, interrupts, or interferes with the lawful use, operation, or enjoyment of property

The accused is presently in custody and is slated to make an appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 12, 2024.

The Rainy River District OPP Detachment remains unwavering in their commitment to safeguarding public safety and the protection of property.

