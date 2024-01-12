Thunder Bay, ON – In a bid to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the October 2023 homicide of Abdullahi Mohamed ALI, the Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the public for assistance.

Appeal for Witnesses

The police are keen to hear from individuals who may have observed or interacted with any persons in the vicinity of Ogden Street and Prince Arthur Boulevard on Sunday, October 15, 2023, during the time frame of 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

This is the only unsolved homicide that occurred in 2023.

Home Surveillance and Dash Cameras Could Hold Clues

Residents residing in this area or those who were driving through at the specified time are encouraged to check their home surveillance or dash camera footage. If you possess any potentially relevant footage, please review it and promptly get in touch with the police if you believe it may be of assistance to the investigation.

Your Information Can Make a Difference

Anyone with pertinent information is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200, referencing incident number TB23042440. If you wish to provide information anonymously, you can do so via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Background on the Case

Initially, Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 300 block of Ogden Street at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 15. The call followed reports of the discovery of a deceased male at the location.

Firefighters from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics from Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene but were later canceled when the male was located and confirmed deceased.

Subsequently, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units became involved in the ongoing investigation, which is being treated as a homicide.