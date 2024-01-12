The highly anticipated exhibition rematch between the renowned undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III, the grandson of the notorious New York City crime boss John Gotti, has been officially scheduled for February. Mayweather took to Instagram to make the announcement, revealing that the fight will take place in Las Vegas during the Super Bowl weekend.

Referee Kenny Bayless halted the exhibition bout between Mayweather and Gotti in June during the sixth round as they persisted in their profane trash talk despite his previous admonitions. After the first Mayweather vs. Gotti fight was called off, Gotti aggressively charged toward Mayweather, instigating a physical altercation where both fighters exchanged blows. The situation escalated further as their teams entered the ring, resulting in a chaotic and unruly melee.

But with so much on the line in this rematch, our team of experts gives you the ultimate breakdown between this rematch. Mayweather vs. Gotti 2 promises to be one for the history books.

Fighter Profiles

While both fighters used footage from the first fight to step up their training, it’s time for you to hit the punching bag to learn the ropes about Mayweather and Gotti. Let’s look at some of the most memorable moments that Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti have authored in their boxing careers.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather’s exceptional skills as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time were evident in his domination over the 31-year-old Gotti before the no-contest ruling. This outcome was to be expected.

Throughout his professional career from 1996 to 2017, Mayweather achieved an impeccable record of 50 wins and zero losses, with an impressive 27 victories by knockout. Additionally, he secured numerous prestigious world titles across various weight divisions, ranging from super featherweight to light middleweight.

Mayweather’s ultimate professional fight resulted in a triumph over UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. Nevertheless, he has subsequently taken part in various exhibition matches. Since 2018, Mayweather has participated in a total of seven exhibition bouts.

Notably, not all of these bouts were subjected to scoring, including his highly anticipated showdown with social media sensation turned WWE Superstar Logan Paul in 2021. Nonetheless, Mayweather has maintained an unblemished record of 3-0 in the fights that were officially scored.

The scoring of the rematch with Gotti is still unclear, but if it does happen, it is anticipated that Mayweather, who is 46 years old, will continue to exhibit his dominance.

John Gotti III

After ignoring referee Kenny Bayless’ intervention to stop his exhibition fight with Mayweather, Gotti III was handed a six-month suspension, resulting in a brief in-ring scuffle between the boxers and their respective camps. It took several minutes to restore order, and this altercation subsequently triggered further fights within the arena.

In his pursuit of individuality, the grandson of one of America’s most notorious Mafia families, Gotti, at the age of 30, has sought to create a distinct path away from his familial ties. Nevertheless, the name “Gotti” still holds a significant place in his heart.

Gotti, who had a keen interest in combat sports, decided to pursue a professional career in MMA in 2017. Demonstrating his skills and determination, he achieved five impressive consecutive victories at the beginning of his MMA journey. Hailing from Long Island, he unfortunately experienced defeat in his most recent bout in 2020, facing off against Nick Alley.

Analyzing the Odds

Taking place on Sunday, February 11, this six-round lightweight clash is set to unfold. The location for the bout is Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena. The exact timing for the main event ringwalks remains unconfirmed, as does the undercard if there indeed is one. This is another exhibition fight, so no championships are on the line. However, pride, bragging rights, and, most importantly, sports bets at premier online casinos are certainly on the line.

The current betting odds are overwhelmingly in Mayweather’s favor. The oddsmakers have him winning convincingly at 1/3 odds. This shouldn’t be a surprise because Floyd was an impressive moneyline winner for the first fight at -3000 odds, while Gotti III was barely given a puncher’s chance at +850 odds for the underdog. For the rematch, the oddsmakers again have Gotti III as the underdog at 3/1.

To be fair, Mayweather has been the overwhelming favorite for sports bookies for remaining undefeated during his 27-year boxing career. It also didn’t help that Gotti III was significantly outclassed, much the same way Conner McGregor was when he fought Mayweather Jr. Below is a short tale of the tape between the fighters.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. John Gotti III Age Older at 46 years old 31 years old Height 5’8” 5’11” with a slight reach advantage Stance Orthodox Orthodox Year of First Professional Fight 1996 2023 Number of Professional Rounds Fought 397 5 Number of Boxing Fights Fought 50 3 Total Wins 50 2 Total Wins by KO 27 1

Tactical Breakdown

Even though Gotti III almost outweighs Mayweather by thirty pounds and is fifteen years younger, the experience level isn’t there, nor is the ring savvy. Floyd, on the other hand, in his mid-forties, has a catalog of ring experience. Furthermore, the 5’8″ Mayweather still has dazzling hand speed, amazing timing, and nasty counter-punching, which befuddled Gotti in their first fight.

Look for Mayweather to establish his jab and flash in and out to avoid Gotti’s onslaught. On the other hand, Gotti has to tone down some of his aggressiveness and work on his defense if he is even going to go the distance with Mayweather. If Gotti can be patient and work the body, he might create openings to land power punches and possibly shock the boxing world.

Expert Opinions

Boxing experts have been amazingly silent for such a high-profile rematch, even an exhibition one. Perhaps their focus is more on the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, which is also in February. Maybe as the fight draws closer, some of boxing’s best analysts will share their expert opinion.

Impact on Legacy

Even though Mayweather continues to defy father time, no good thing lasts forever. If he wins, it could be a fitting way for one of boxing’s greatest showmen to hang up the gloves and step into boxing immortality.

For Floyd Mayweather Jr.

If Mayweather wins, he probably won’t gain much fanfare because he is highly expected to win. However, there is pressure on Floyd to dominate Gotti like he did in the first fight. If this fight goes the distance or is even remotely close, you might get those who say that Floyd has been in the game too long and see a split decision as a tarnish to his legacy.

For John Gotti III

Life can change for the better for Gotti if he somehow upsets Floyd. MMA fighters, including Paul Logan, have had bad records trying to convert to boxing. If Gotti can keep his poise and somehow win, the boxing world and MMA will be turned upside down. On a personal note, Gotti can escape the shadow of his notorious crime family and build his own legacy.

Final Word

The “Unfinished Business” event has only intensified the animosity between the two individuals following the intense altercation after their previous fight earlier this year. Their first encounter sparked a significant amount of drama, likely intensifying the interest surrounding this fight. Gotti, who boasts a 5-1 record in MMA and happens to be the grandson of the infamous mafia boss John Gotti, shared his thoughts on social media in the aftermath of the events on June 11.