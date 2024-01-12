Friday Weather – Flurries and Chilly Winds

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The day in Thunder Bay starts at a brisk -12°C, with a light snowfall that left a delicate dusting earlier this morning. The forecast for the day includes flurries, which are expected to end by the afternoon, transitioning into a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 30% chance of more flurries, with a total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. The northeast wind, blowing at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, will make the temperature feel closer to a chilly -22°C.

Evening and Overnight – Cold and Partly Cloudy: As the evening approaches, the skies will become partly cloudy, maintaining a 30% chance of light snow. The temperature will drop to a low of -17°C, and the wind chill, exacerbated by the north wind gusting up to 40 km/h, will make it feel like -19°C in the evening and drop further to -25°C overnight. Residents should dress warmly to avoid the cold.

Saturday and Sunday – Consistent Cold: Saturday will feature a mix of sun and cloud, but don’t let the sunshine deceive you – it’s going to be a frosty day with a high of -15°C. The wind chill, due to the north wind gusting to 40 km/h, will feel like a biting -28°C, bringing the risk of frostbite. The UV index will remain low at 1.

The night will turn cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -23°C. Sunday continues the trend with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries, with daytime highs around -16°C and night-time lows again at -23°C.