Friday Forecast – A Chilly Day with Flurries

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Residents of Fort Frances wake up to a cold -16°C morning. The day will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow flurries. The wind, coming from the northeast at 20 km/h, will contribute to the chill, pushing the wind chill factor down to around -22°C. It’s essential to dress warmly, especially for those planning to be outdoors.

Evening and Overnight – Continued Cold: The evening will bring partly cloudy skies and a sustained 30% chance of flurries. The temperature will drop to a low of -21°C. The wind chill, influenced by the northeast wind at 20 km/h, will feel like -19°C in the evening, worsening to -31°C overnight. Residents should be aware of the risk of frostbite due to these extreme conditions.

Weekend Outlook – Persistent Cold: Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud, but don’t let that fool you; it’s going to be a cold day. The temperature is expected to peak at -16°C, but with the northwest wind at 20 km/h, the wind chill will feel more like -32°C in the morning and only slightly better at -25°C in the afternoon. Frostbite remains a significant risk. The UV index will be low at 1.

As night falls, expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -25°C. Sunday doesn’t promise much respite from the cold, with cloudy conditions, a 40% chance of flurries, and temperatures hovering around -20°C during the day and dipping to -25°C at night.