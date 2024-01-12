Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather: Bracing for a Chilly Weekend

Friday’s Forecast – Light Flurries and Cold: Residents in Dryden and Vermilion Bay will experience a cold day with temperatures reaching a high of -15°C. The morning will see a few flurries, which are expected to cease around noon, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40% chance of more flurries throughout the day. The northeast wind at 20 km/h will make it feel significantly colder, with the wind chill pushing temperatures down to -28°C. There is a risk of frostbite, so it’s essential to dress warmly and cover exposed skin.

Frigid Evening Ahead: As evening approaches, skies will become partly cloudy, with a continued 40% chance of flurries. The temperature will drop to a low of -24°C, and gusty northeast winds up to 40 km/h will bring the wind chill down to -35°C overnight. The risk of frostbite remains high, so residents should take precautions if venturing outdoors.

Weekend Outlook – Continued Cold: Saturday will see similar conditions with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -20°C. North winds at 20 km/h will contribute to a bone-chilling wind chill of -36°C in the morning, improving only slightly to -30°C in the afternoon. Frostbite continues to be a serious risk.

The night will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -27°C. Sunday continues the trend with cloudy skies, a 40% chance of flurries, and steady temperatures around -20°C during the day, dropping to -26°C at night.