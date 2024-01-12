Sachigo Lake Weather Update: A Cold Winter’s Day

Chilly Start in Sachigo Lake

SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Residents of Sachigo Lake are waking up to a frigid -21°C this morning. The weather pattern today will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a slight 40% chance of morning flurries. Despite the day’s high being set at -22°C, the wind chill is expected to make it feel much colder, near -33°C. People are advised to dress warmly to prevent frostbite in these icy conditions.

Tonight’s Cold Spell: As night falls, the skies will become partly cloudy. The light winds will not provide much respite from the cold as temperatures plummet to -29°C. Wind chill values will make it feel like -40°C overnight, so residents should take precautions against severe frostbite which can occur within minutes.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be similarly cold with intermittent sun and clouds. Flurries might appear by late morning, persisting into the afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest at 30 km/h, contributing to an even harsher wind chill of nearly -40°C at the day’s peak temperature of -23°C. Extreme caution against frostbite is advised.

Saturday night will see increased cloudiness with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of -28°C. Sunday continues with overcast skies and a consistent chance of flurries, maintaining a high of -21°C and a low of -25°C.