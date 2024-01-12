Sioux Lookout Weather Report: A Winter Day in Northern Ontario

Frigid Morning and School Bus Cancellations

SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – The day in Sioux Lookout starts with a bone-chilling -19°C, cold enough to halt all school bus transportation. Morning snow will give way to a mix of sun and cloud by noon, though a 40% chance of flurries remains. The northeast wind at 20 km/h only adds to the day’s biting cold.

Bus Cancellations – Friday, January 12, 2024 UPDATED

All Sioux Lookout buses will be cancelled on Friday, January 12 due to inclement weather and road conditions.

DR39 – stops east of Wabigoon will be cancelled on Friday, January 12.

Today’s Forecast: Despite the high set at -15°C, the wind chill will make it feel as low as -32°C in the morning, only slightly improving to -24°C in the afternoon. Residents should take precautions to avoid frostbite in these harsh conditions.

Tonight’s Outlook: The evening will see partly cloudy skies and a persistent northeast wind, dropping temperatures to a low of -27°C. The wind chill will plummet even further, feeling like -38°C overnight, so staying warm and safe is essential.

Weekend Weather Watch: Saturday will be mostly sunny with occasional clouds, accompanied by a north wind. However, the high of -21°C will feel significantly colder due to the wind chill, reaching a biting -39°C in the morning. UV exposure will be low, but frostbite remains a significant risk.

The night will turn cloudy, maintaining a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -27°C. Sunday continues with similar conditions: cloudy skies, flurries, and a steady high and low of -21°C and -26°C, respectively.