Kenora Weather Update: Braving the Cold in Canada’s Winter Wonderland

KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora greets its residents with a chilly start at -19°C, as ice crystals dance in the early morning light. The forecast suggests a transition from snow to clearer skies with intermittent flurries, under the influence of a steady northeast wind at 20 km/h.

Bus Cancellations – Friday, January 12, 2024 UPDATED

All Sioux Lookout buses will be cancelled on Friday, January 12 due to inclement weather and road conditions.

DR39 – stops east of Wabigoon will be cancelled on Friday, January 12.

KN19, KN97 & KN92 will be cancelled on Friday, January 12, 2024 due to driver shortage.

Today’s Forecast: While the thermometer might read a high of -12°C, the wind chill factor brings a much colder feel to the day. Early risers will experience a bitter -27°C, which will only warm up slightly to -20°C in the afternoon. It’s a day to bundle up and appreciate the quiet beauty of winter.

Tonight’s Outlook: The evening promises partly cloudy skies, continuing the cold spell with a low of -21°C. However, the wind chill will push this down to feel more like -31°C. Residents are reminded to dress warmly to avoid the risk of frostbite in these frigid conditions.

Looking Ahead to the Weekend: Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a noticeable shift in the wind, potentially reaching gusts of 40 km/h. This brings a high of -18°C that feels more like -33°C in the morning, improving only slightly by the afternoon. The night forecasts cloudy skies with a 40% chance of light snow and a low of -25°C.

Sunday continues the trend with cloudy skies and flurries, maintaining the cold with a high of -21°C and a nighttime low of -27°C. Kenora’s weekend is a reminder of the relentless beauty of Canadian winters.