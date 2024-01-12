Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds: Toronto Faces Winter Weather Challenges

Toronto – Weather – Toronto starts the day with a temperature of 0°C, as a Winter Weather Advisory looms over the city, warning of heavy snowfall expected to commence late this afternoon or early evening. The city is currently under cloudy skies, with east winds of 20 km/h, intensifying to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h as the day progresses. Despite a high of +1°C, the morning wind chill makes it feel colder at -7°C. The UV index is low at 1.

Evening Weather Shift: The evening forecast predicts a rapid increase in snowfall, with potential accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. As night falls, the snow is set to change to rain as temperatures rise above freezing. Strong southeasterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 70 km/h, will significantly reduce visibility, posing a challenge for travellers.

Weekend Forecast and Advisory

The weekend weather will see periods of rain converting back to snow on Saturday morning, accompanied by local blowing snow. Expected snowfall is around 2 cm. The wind, coming from the southwest, will continue to be strong, gusting to 70 km/h. The temperature is set to peak at +2°C but will drop to -2°C in the afternoon, bringing the wind chill down to -10°C.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of -8°C. The windy weather persists on Sunday with a high of -6°C and a 40% chance of flurries, followed by a cloudy night with a low of -11°C and sporadic flurries.

Safety Recommendations

Residents are advised to adjust their travel plans and proceed with caution. The advisory suggests avoiding travel if possible, due to the combination of heavy snowfall, strong winds, and a transition to rain. Staying informed about the latest weather updates and advisories is crucial, and safety should be the primary concern under these severe winter conditions.