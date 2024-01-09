Set on February 17, 2024 at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the match between two boxing giants, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, is one of the most historic fights in boxing. Dubbed the Ring of Fire, this fight will determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since 1999.

Fighter Profiles

The first step to predicting the outcomes of this fight is to get to know the fighters. Let’s look at the career highlights and attributes of both Fury and Usyk that could contribute to them winning the championship.

Tyson Luke Fury

Known as The Gypsy King, Tyson Fury was born into a family with a rich boxing heritage in Manchester, England, in 1988. Named after Mike Tyson, Fury was bred for the sport. He began boxing at a young age and had a successful amateur career, winning the ABA super-heavyweight title in 2008. This triumph led to a professional career, where he quickly made a name for himself with his unique style and imposing physique.

Fury has made a significant impact in heavyweight boxing with an undefeated record of 34 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw. This British professional boxer has been recognized for holding the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title since 2020. His previous titles include the unified heavyweight titles (2015–2016) and the Ring magazine title (twice between 2015 and 2022).

His remarkable agility and 6’9” stature add to his advantage. Fury’s fighting style is unique; it includes unorthodox moments and technical skill, making him a formidable opponent in the ring. His mental resilience and ability to adapt his strategy in the middle of a fight also contribute to his status as a top heavyweight in boxing.

Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk is a Ukrainian professional boxer whose early career began in Crimea, Ukraine. He took up boxing in 2002 and quickly demonstrated his talent, winning the 2006 European Championships. His amateur career was marked by success, including a gold medal at the 2011 World Championships and the 2012 London Olympics.

Usyk turned professional in 2013, quickly establishing himself in the heavyweight division as a dominant force in professional boxing. In this arena, Usyk has also achieved significant success. On September 25, 2021, in a fight billed as The Perfect Storm, Usyk beat the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion at the time, Anthony Joshua, and earned his titles.

A rematch occurred on August 20, 2022 and was dubbed the Rage on the Red Sea. Despite Joshua’s performance improvement during this fight, Usyk remained undefeated and was able to defend his belts. Usyk’s rise in the heavyweight division is marked by a combination of tactical brilliance, agility, and strategic fighting, making him a distinguished figure in the boxing sport.

Analyzing the Odds

This upcoming fight is for the title of the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, with the WBC, WBA, WBO, & IBF titles on the line.

The current betting odds are slightly in Fury’s favour. He comes out as the favourite at -160, with some sources placing the odds at -172. On the other hand, Usyk is declared as the underdog, opening at +130. Current betting odds show that Fury has a 55% chance of winning the match.

The odds being in Fury’s favour is attributed to his size (6’9” stature vs Usky’s 6’3” stature), reach, and fighting skills. However, Usyk’s speed, power, and technical boxing skills shouldn’t be discounted as they make him a formidable opponent.

Here are some comparisons between Usyk and Fury to help you make an informed decision on who to bet for:

Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age Younger at 35 years old 36 years old Height 6’9”, with a 7-inch reach advantage 6’3” Stance Orthodox Southpaw Year of First Professional Fight 2008 2013 Number of Professional Rounds Fought 230 177 Number of Boxing Fights Fought 35 (with 1 draw) 21 Total Wins 34 21 Total Wins by KO 24 14

Tactical Breakdown

Tyson Fury’s 6’9″ stature and reach contribute to his victory. Utilizing his height, he can keep Oleksandr Usyk at bay with quick jabs and awkward movements. If Usyk closes in, Fury’s strategy involves physicality to wear him down. He can also leverage his orthodox stance to control the range with jabs and disrupt Usyk’s rhythm.

Meanwhile, Usyk’s approach to winning is different. He needs to maintain a high energy level and agility to navigate around Fury’s reach and target the body. His southpaw stance will also come in handy for this fighting strategy. Usyk’s endurance and history of overcoming larger opponents, like Anthony Joshua, suggest focusing on scoring through agility and speed.

Expert Opinions

Boxing experts and former fighters have weighed in on the Fury vs Usyk match-up with varying opinions. Let’s see what they have to say.

Zhilei Zhang

A heavyweight contender himself, Zhang raised concerns about Fury’s recent performance in the fight against Francis Ngannou. Billed as the Battle of the Baddest, this battle led to Fury being knocked down by Ngannou in the third round but still winning it overall. Zhang suggested that if Ngannou caused Fury problems, Usyk would also be another force to beat.

Deontay Wilder

A WBC heavyweight title holder from 2015 to 2020, Deontay Wilder views the Fury vs Usyk fight as a 50-50 matchup. He believes that Usyk’s speed and Fury’s size are key factors that will determine the outcome of this fight, with speed playing a major role in Usyk’s strategy. Regardless of the outcome, however, Wilder has expressed that he intends to battle with the winner of this fight, with the goal of ‘wiping out’ the entire division.

Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn, a prominent figure in boxing promotion, believes Fury will win the upcoming fight against Usyk. He predicts that Fury’s size and boxing style will be too challenging for Usyk to overcome. Hearn suggests that Fury will outmanoeuvre Usyk, making the fight intriguing but potentially not the most visually spectacular. His view reflects the advantage Fury’s physical attributes and ring craft could play in this high-stakes matchup.

Teddy Atlas

Teddy Atlas, a renowned boxing trainer and analyst, is backing Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury in their upcoming match. Atlas acknowledges Usyk’s ability to win and believes this key asset will play a significant role in the fight. Despite Fury being a slight favourite, Atlas’s confidence in Usyk’s winning mentality and skills suggests a potentially close and exciting match-up.

Other Expert Opinions

Carl Froch predicts a win for Fury, citing his size and ability to overpower Usyk. Similarly, David Price, Daniel Dubois, Ricky Hatton, Johnny Nelson, and Shane McGuigan also side with Fury, pointing to his advantage in size and strength.

On the other hand, Hasim Rahman, Tony Bellew, and George Groves predict a win for Usyk, highlighting his superior boxing skills and ability to handle larger opponents.

The consensus among most experts seems to favour Fury, but there is an acknowledgment of Usyk’s talents, which have led him to upset the odds before. This mix of opinions reflects the balanced nature of the matchup, where Fury’s size and strength are pitted against Usyk’s speed and technical strategy.

Impact on Legacy

A victory in the Fury vs Usyk fight carries significant implications for the legacies of both fighters. Let's dive into how their careers will be affected.

For Tyson Fury

For Tyson Fury, winning this battle would further prove his status as a legend in the heavyweight division of boxing. Defeating a skilled boxer like Usyk, especially after his victories over Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko, would not only win him titles but would also further elevate his standing in boxing.

For Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk stands to make history with this victory. Winning would make him the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. After unifying the cruiserweight division, winning over Fury wouldn’t only cement his status across weight classes but also make him one of the greats of modern boxing.

Final Word

These analyses and predictions show that the upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is poised to be a historic event in the boxing world. With contrasting predictions from boxing experts and former fighters, this match-up underscores the close and unpredictable nature of the fight.

The match not only presents a clash of styles and skills but also symbolizes the pinnacle of heavyweight boxing today. Its significance extends beyond just the titles at stake; it marks a defining moment in the careers of two of boxing’s most skilled heavyweights.