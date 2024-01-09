Residents of Wasaho Cree Nation wake up to a crisp morning with temperatures well below freezing, as light snow adds a wintry touch to the landscape.

Today’s Forecast (January 9, 2024):

Morning: Light snow is expected to end by the afternoon, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud. Despite the sun’s appearance, a piercing wind chill of -34°C in the morning will make it feel considerably colder.

Light snow is expected to end by the afternoon, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud. Despite the sun’s appearance, a piercing wind chill of -34°C in the morning will make it feel considerably colder. Afternoon: The temperature will rise slightly to -19°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel more like -23°C, continuing the risk of frostbite.

The temperature will rise slightly to -19°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel more like -23°C, continuing the risk of frostbite. Evening: The night is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a low of -27°C. The wind chill will drop even further to a biting -35°C, maintaining the risk of frostbite.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday, January 10: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries later in the day. Despite a high of -17°C, the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -36°C in the morning.

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries later in the day. Despite a high of -17°C, the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -36°C in the morning. Thursday, January 11: The forecast predicts cloudy conditions with a high and low both hovering around -20°C to -21°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Dress in several layers to trap body heat, starting with thermal base layers.

Wear a heavy, insulated coat along with thermal pants or overalls.

Protect extremities with insulated gloves, warm socks, and a hat that covers the ears.

Use face masks or balaclavas to shield against frostbite.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know? The concept of wind chill was first developed by Antarctic explorers Paul Siple and Charles Passel in 1945, calculating how fast water froze in varying temperatures and wind speeds.

Safety Tips: